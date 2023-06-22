The Ocean City Public Safety EXPO that was planned to take place on Friday was canceled due to inclement weather.
Due to the forecast of thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour, event planners worried about the safety of event attendants, leading to the decision to reschedule.
Ryan Wittingham, community and department engagement officer of the Ocean City fire department said, “The safety and well-being of everyone involved is our top priority. By rescheduling, we aim to provide a safer and more enjoyable experience for all participants.”
The EXPO is hosted by Ocean City fire department, who said the event includes live shows such as a K-9 demonstration and the landing and take off of the Maryland State Police helicopter.
A new date for the event has not yet been announced.
“We are currently working diligently to secure a new date for the Ocean City Public Safety EXPO, and we will notify you as soon as a suitable alternative is confirmed,” said Wittingham.