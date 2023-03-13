Ocean City Reflects on the Return of the St. Patrick's Day Parade

OCEAN CITY, Md.- As the luck of the Irish would have it, the St. Patrick's Day parade made it's return this past weekend.
It was cancelled for three years in a row and for some the parade was a welcomed return, like Bryan Brushmiller, "The weather was cold and windy but the crowd didn't seem to mind at all. I think everybody was doing their St. Patty's Day thing and that that kind of kept them warmed up."
The Ocean City Police Department reported that from March 9th through March 12th they made 23 arrests, eight of which were DUI related. But besides that the parade weekend went smoothly.
Nate Gabby who is a manager at Liquid Assets in Ocean City spoke on the crowd this past weekend, "It was nice crowd, great lunch. Nice little bar crowd till about seven o'clock, it was nice."
Although some businesses say the weekend was a success, the predicted bad weather played a factor, Sid Zweigbaum who is an owner at The Bayside Skillet said, "I think if the weather would have been better, we would have been slammed but I think the weather turned a lot of people off or maybe coming down."
The parade may be over, but the actual St. Patrick's Day this upcoming weekend could be round two for good business, Nate Gabby said, "We might get another push this weekend."
The Delmarva Irish American Club who organized the parade said they'll have some meetings in the next few months to discuss what went right or wrong during the parade. They will apply those findings to improve the parade next year.