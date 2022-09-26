Ocean City Residents Speak Out After H2oi Kills Two People in Wildwood

OCEAN CITY, Md.- People in Ocean City are speaking out after two people were killed in the H2Oi car rally in New Jersey.
City Manager Terry McGean said the H2Oi car rally has been taking place in Ocean City for about eight years. What used to be closer to an innocent get together is now a chaotic mess.
After Ocean City put in place measures to stop the rally this year, the rally-goers went to Wildwood, New Jersey, instead.
Police said Gerald J. White struck another car and two pedestrians while recklessly driving.
Lindsay Weakland, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. Timothy Ogden, 34, was transported to the Atlantic City Medical Center but later died as a result of his injuries.
"What happened in wildwood could have easily happened in Ocean City," McGean said.
Preparing to curb the event has been on the mind of city managers for weeks, he said. Some residents fear the event all year.
"The town has a lot of anxiety about it when this time comes," Jessica Babyak said.
In the past, It's caused many locals to hunker down.
"It's just not a good time down here. it has caused some of the local businesses to even close during this time because there is so much trouble," Jane Garner said.
McGean said the town has upped police presence, lowered speed limits and increased fines for reckless driving. Even with those measures in place, he is worried.
"It is hard to prepare for something like this. It is not something you've ever experienced when it happens," McGean said.
H2oi Car Rally in Wildwood Leaves 2 Dead