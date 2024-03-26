OCEAN CITY, Md. - The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore shocked the nation Tuesday. Video from multiple camera angles showed the moment a giant barge crashed into the bridge, decimating the structure.
As officials and emergency personnel launch into action, the average person on the street is left stunned. CoastTV crews made our way to Ocean City Tuesday to talk to people about this ongoing catastrophe.
James Ward, who is from Baltimore, was shocked.
"I saw the video this morning and it looked like it just crumbled, like paper mache," he said.
MJ Verlich is another Baltimore resident. She has been in Ocean City this week for vacation. Despite trying to relax, her first thought after hearing the news was of her children.
"I have two daughters who live in the city," she said. "I immediately checked to see where their locations were."
In the early stages of this disaster there was still a lot of confusion and unanswered questions. Charles Joseph McMillen, who lives in Ocean City, told CoastTV that he thinks the bridge collapse will leave a lasting mark on the people who live on and visit Delmarva.
"It gave me the same chill as 9-11, when the buildings collapsed. I was worried that it could be something of that sort," McMillen said. "Having the Bay Bridge here, and us being on the water and the majority of our area being surrounded by water, and so many bridges that channel into Ocean City and out of Ocean City and Baltimore, it's scary."
Baltimorean Jan Meel is already wondering what this disaster will mean moving forward.
"I think it's going to have a huge impact because hazardous trucks can't go through the tunnel," Meel said. "They're going to have to go up and around and traffic is just going to be a nightmare."