OCEAN CITY, Md. - The first Ocean City Running Festival will take place October 28th, 2023, created by Corrigan Sports Enterprises.
The event will feature a full marathon, half marathon, 8k and 5k race distances, and falls between the previously established Baltimore Running Festival and Bay Bridge Run.
“We’re constantly looking to grow our footprint throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and Ocean City has always been a location of interest to us," said Lee Corrigan, President of Corrigan Sports. "I’d like to thank Tom Perlozzo with Ocean City Tourism for his commitment to make this event happen, along with our team who’s been working behind the scenes for months to roll out this new property!”
The company says that they want to pass the 3,500 runner mark in year one, offering authentic Ocean City premium items as prizes, and Ocean City themed race medals for all finishers. They say every race will start and finish in the inlet parking lot just south of the Ferris Wheel.
They say those who run the full marathon will run through the Assateague Island National Seashore before going in to Ocean City, while half-marathoners will be shuttled to Assateague island and finish by running down the boardwalk.
“We’re excited to be partnering with Corrigan Sports Enterprises to bring the Ocean City Running Festival to life this year and invite runners to our beautiful coastal city to experience everything our destination has to offer,” said Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Ocean City Maryland Tourism. “In addition to the running festival, we invite attendees to explore our beautiful beaches, entertainment options, incredible cuisine and so much more.”
The company says that you can keep up with the event via social media: @OCRunFest.