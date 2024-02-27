OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Oceans Calling Festival is set to return to Ocean City’s picturesque boardwalk from Sept. 27-29, with headliners Blink-182, The Killers, and Dave Matthews Band, event organizers announced Tuesday.
Building on the success of last year’s festival, the 2024 iteration will feature more than 40 acts performing across three stages, including Cage The Elephant, The Offspring, Mt. Joy, Rebelution, Counting Crows, 311, The Beach Boys, Boyz II Men, O.A.R., Young the Giant, and Barenaked Ladies.
A special highlight of this year’s lineup is Sublime, performing with original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh, and featuring Jakob Nowell, offering fans a unique musical experience.
The festival isn’t just about music; it also offers culinary demonstrations by renowned chefs Robert Irvine, Amanda Freitag, and Marc Murphy, hosted by actor Jason Biggs. These culinary events promise to deliver a delectable experience alongside the musical performances.
Additionally, the festival will feature locally curated food vendors, access to the Ocean City Boardwalk, and the Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, which will be fully operational and included in the festival ticket price.
Presale tickets for the Oceans Calling Festival will be available starting Thursday, Feb. 29, at 10 a.m. ET, with a public sale to follow for any remaining tickets. The full lineup and schedule can be found on the festival's official website.