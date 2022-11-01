OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City is seeing a boom in tourism even after saying goodbye to summer, and town events have a lot to do with it.
What's normally considered off-season, isn't so quiet anymore. Ocean City is known as a beach town, but it's also considered a craft beer town and a town to celebrate the holidays.
"It's different crowds. It's fun for families and it's fun for singles. It's fun for young people and fun for old people," said Ann Hillyard with Shore Craft Beer.
Sunfest is one of Ocean City's biggest events. Normally a festival that marks the end of summer, this year it was moved to the middle of October. Regardless, Ocean City mayor, Rick Meehan said it was the busiest SunFests he has ever seen.
Last weekend the OC-Tober fest and Shore Craft Beer Fest were celebrated hand in hand. Organizers say it was the best year the fest has ever had.
"We more than doubled the amount of hotel tickets between this year and last year," said Hillyard.
Mayor Rick Meehan says with the boost in tourism, he wouldn't be surprised if these events stayed later in the year.