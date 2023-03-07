OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City says that, in an effort to prepare for warmer weather, they will be holding their Spring Cleanup. The Town says that homeowners can do their spring cleaning and have their waste picked up for free, in bulk, on Saturday, March 25.
According to the town, that the clean up service is a convenient way to get rid of large household items, such as furniture, appliances, bicycles, carpet, etc., which cannot normally be loaded into a standard refuse truck. The town notes that yard debris and shrubs are allowed, but the maximum diameter of tree limbs accepted is three inches, does NOT include the pick-up of full size trees or the pick-up of large demolition/remodeling projects.
To participate, the town asks that those who wish to place all of their items curbside, as staff will not go on to private property, on March 25. They say the staff will work from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., which allows them to make the most efficient effort in the clean-up process.
According to the town, the Spring Clean Up service is provided for residents only, as commercial properties are not included in the Spring Clean Up effort. For more information, call the Town of Ocean City’s Solid Waste Division at 410-524-0318.