OCEAN CITY, Md.- A skateboarder with roots on Delmarva is headed to the Olympic Games.
Ruby Lilley is on Team U.S.A.'s Skateboarding team and qualified for the Paris Olympics. While she lives in California now, Lilley grew up on a farm on the Eastern Shore. According to the Town of Ocean City, Lilley learned to skate at the Ocean Bowl Skate Park.
"Your East Coast family is cheering you on, Ruby!" a post from Ocean City Recreation and Parks reads.
Lilley's profile on the Team U.S.A. website says the 17-year-old used to ballroom dance and ballet before turning to her prolific sport while following her older brothers. Since then, she has won or placed at several national and international skateboarding competition, "cementing her position as one of the top female park skateboarders in the world," says U.S.A Skateboarding.
Her hometown is swelling with pride.
"Congratulations and best of luck from Ocean City! Go Ruby!" a post from the town reads.
The 2024 Olympic Games begin Friday July 26th. On Delmarva, you can watch them exclusively on CoastTV.