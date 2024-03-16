Ocean City, Maryland - NOAA Fisheries disclosed the extension of a voluntary right whale Slow Zone, activated by an acoustic trigger.
On March 14, the Ocean City buoy, managed by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, detected the presence of right whales east of Ocean City. This slow zone will remain in effect until March 29, 2024.
This extension adds to the two existing Slow Zones currently in effect, serving as a crucial reminder for mariners to exercise caution in designated areas where persistent aggregations of right whales have been observed. Mariners are strongly urged to either avoid these areas or transit at speeds of 10 knots or less to mitigate potential collisions with these endangered marine mammals.
The specific boundaries of the voluntary Right Whale "Slow Zone" off Ocean City are as follows:
- **Northern Boundary:** 38°38' N
- **Southern Boundary:** 37°58' N
- **Eastern Boundary:** 74°13' W
- **Western Boundary:** 75°04' W
For further details and updates regarding right whale Slow Zones and marine conservation efforts, interested parties are encouraged to visit the NOAA Fisheries website.