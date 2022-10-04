OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Special Event Zone for the Endless Summer Cruisin' event begins on Tuesday, October 4th and ends Sunday, October 9th, says Ocean City.
The City says that while the Zone is in place, established speed limits will be reduced and there will be higher fines for violations. They say legislation passed in 2020 allows for this, with comparable penalties to a construction zone.
According to the City, citizens should expect an increased police presence with officers from the Ocean City Police Department, Maryland State Police, and Worcester County Sheriff's office. They say these allied agencies will strictly enforce all traffic laws. The City says they anticipate traffic congestion and alternate traffic patterns throughout the weekend.
Spectators for Endless Summer Cruisin' are urged to keep sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic, says the City, and should not encourage drivers to do burn-outs. The City says officers will enforce all laws for spectators who encourage burn-outs, as well as enforcing the violations for the driver.
The City also reminds the public to Walk Smart! and always use crosswalks when crossing the road. Walkers should wait for the signal to change, and be sure that drivers see them crossing.
The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) would also like to remind everyone that there is no trailer or oversized vehicle parking on any street or paved public lot without a permit between May 1st and October 31st. According to OCPD, any Endless Summer Cruisin' participants that will be parking a trailer on city streets will need a trailer parking permit which is available through the event promoter. The Department also says that there will be limited paid trailer parking at the 100th Street gravel lot, with permits available on-site at the pay station. They say that there is no trailer or oversized vehicle parking on Baltimore Ave. at any time.
OCPD says that limited free parking will be available at the West Ocean City Park & Ride starting on Monday, October 3rd, lasting until Monday, October 10th.
For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.