OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City says their public works department will start flushing the hydrant water system on Sunday, April 23.
The town says that the bi-annual flushing will start from South 1st street and head north, covering several blocks per day.
According to the Town, flushing is supposed to happen during late night and early morning hours, but circumstances may require those hours to change.
They remind residents and businesses that the flushing might cause a slight discoloration to the water, and if they want to get rid of it they should run cold water for several minutes until it runs clear. They say the discoloration is not harmful, and will go away after a short amount of time.
The Town says that the project is expected to be done by afternoon on Thursday, April 27.
For questions or concerns about the hydrant flushing in your area, the Town invites you to contact contact the Public Works Water Department at 410.524.8388.