OCEAN CITY, Md. — Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade is canceled due to concerns over wind, rain, and even snow. The Delmarva Irish-American Club (DIAC) which organizes the Ocean City Saint Patrick's Day parade made the call to cancel the event, saying the decision was made to protect the health of everyone involved.
It's the third consecutive year that the parade will not take place, the last two due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had 102 entries signed up and with our parade, a lot of them are from way out of town, from Pennsylvania and Virginia," Buck Mann, Chairman of the DIAC parade, said.
The Ocean City St. Patrick's Day Boardwalk 5K is scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 a.m. despite the rain advisory, and the Float of Hope will also hold its fundraiser to help children with pediatric cancer.
To donate to the Float Of Hope, visit their Facebook page.