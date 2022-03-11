Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, the eastern shores of Maryland and Delaware. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds develop late Staurday morning and continue into the afternoon. There may be a lull Saturday evening before increasing once again. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&