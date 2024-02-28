OCEAN CITY, Md - The traditional Ocean City St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival is scheduled for Saturday, March 16.
The event, which began in 1980, has grown to become the largest St. Patrick’s parade in Maryland and is the seasonal kick-off for many local businesses. Over the years, the Delmarva Irish American Club (DIAC) says it has donated more than $550,000 from parade proceeds to scholarships for local high school students and to other charities and organizations. The DIAC says it made a $50,000 donation to the Macky and Pam Stansell House at Coastal Hospice.
According to the DIAC, pipe and drum bands will bring the sounds of Ireland to the streets of Ocean City, along with high school marching bands and festively decorated floats sponsored by local businesses, groups and organizations. Leading the parade will be Rebecca and Leighton Moore as this year’s grand marshals.
The procession begins at noon on Coastal Highway at 57th Street and marches south to the 45th Street Shopping Center, where the viewing bleachers and judges’ stand will be located. Trophies will be awarded for best marching band, best commercial float, best non-commercial float, best motorized unit, best adult marching unit, best youth marching unit, special committee award, judges’ choice award and best overall entry in the parade.
In addition to the celebration on the parade route, the 45th Street Shopping Center will be reconfigured into a spirited Irish festival complete with live music from the Pat O’Brennan Trio, along with Irish dancers, Irish apparel, baskets of cheer, souvenirs and a variety of beer.
To avoid traffic delays, spectators are urged to arrive before 10:30 a.m. and to view the parade from 57th Street south to 45th Street.
This year’s parade is dedicated in memory to long-time DIAC members John Staley and Dean Langrall.