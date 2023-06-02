OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Baltimore Ravens' Parade is set to take place on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and as such, the Town of Ocean City says that they will establishing a new traffic pattern to account for the parade route.
The new pattern will go in to effect at around 8:30 a.m., says the town. They say the parade route will travel in the lanes heading south Baltimore Ave from 15th Street to 29th Street, and south-heading traffic on Baltimore Ave will be restricted to parade participants only.
The town says that staging for the parade participants will take place on Baltimore Ave between 15th and 19th Street and in the 100 blocks of 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th Streets.
According to the town, delays can be expected near the parade. They say to plan to use Philadelphia Ave starting on 9th Street if heading north to avoid the congestion.
They also expect pedestrian traffic along the parade route, so people in ocean city should remember to Walk Smart, Drive Smart, and Bike Smart.