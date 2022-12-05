OCEAN CITY, Md. - The first ever Dreamfest music event will take place in Ocean City over Martin Luther King weekend from Jan. 13-15, 2023.
The event is presented by the Town of Ocean City. Concertgoers will go back in time with acts from the '50s, '60s, and '70s. Director of Tourism and Business Development Tom Perlozzo shared the connection between music and history from these decades.
"We want to celebrate rhythm and blues while also honoring the civil rights hero Martin Luther King, Jr., along with the history this holiday weekend represents," he said. "Dreamfest will deliver the soulful sounds and rhythm of the voices of the past while also celebrating the dream of the late, great Dr. King."
Acts will include The B.B. King Experience featuring Claudette King, Thomas McClary's The Commodores, and The Spinners.
Those interested in attending can purchase tickets and find more information at the Ocean City Convention Center or online at https://ocmdperformingartscenter.com.