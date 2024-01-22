OCEAN CITY, Md. – If you are looking for a way to be a difference maker in a time of need, the Ocean City Department of Emergency Management team may have an opportunity for you. Starting in March they will be offering CERT Basic Training for Spring 2024. The eight-week course is designed to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to prepare for and respond to disasters.
Classes will begin on Thursday, March 21, and typically are held one class per week over the course of the eight-week period. Participants end their training with a disaster scenario set in a realistic environment, providing a hands-on application of the acquired skills.
The CERT Basic Training is open to individuals aged 16 and above, with no maximum age limit. The course is tailored for those who seek to enhance their readiness and response capabilities in the face of disasters.
Spring 2024 Schedule
- Thursday, March 21, 2024 — 6 to 9 p.m.
- Thursday, March 28, 2024 — 6 to 9 p.m.
- Thursday, April 4, 2024 — 6 to 9 p.m.
- Thursday, April 11, 2024 — 6 to 9 p.m.
- Thursday, April 18, 2024 — 6 to 9 p.m.
- Thursday, April 25, 2024 — 6 to 9 p.m.
The skills day and final exam dates will be announced soon. Follow this link to register for the classes and find further information.