OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City says they will be offering free bus services for everyone on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 8th. The Town says that this no-fare policy for buses and ADA service will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.
They say that the Route 1 Beach Bus will run every 30 minutes. According to the town, ADA service is available to qualified people during the same days and hours that the Beach Bus service is running, but 24 hour advance trip reservations are required.
The Town says that the bus stops closest to the Ocean City Convention Center can be found on the south-heading side of Route 1 at 41st street, and north-heading Route 1 at 39th and 42nd streets.
For more information, the Town says to contact Ocean City Transportation at 410-723-1606 or visit online at www.oceancitymd.gov.