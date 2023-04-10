Ocean City Trying to Combat Homelessness

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is trying to be pro-active in addressing the homelessness issue in town.
The Ocean City Police Department has been partnering with a group called HOT or the Homeless Outreach Team. This group was formed in 2018 combining different government and faith based organizations to help homelessness in Worcester County. The HOT Program looks to assist homeless with finding housing, giving them resources or attaining vital documents.
As of 2023 there have been 13 people identified as homeless in Ocean City
But some like Dan Wilburn think Ocean City has an advantage in dealing with homeless, "I think with it being a smaller group, the way Ocean City is more equipped to handle it. They have the programs in in place or at least they're getting the programs in place to address the homeless ahead of the curb," Wilburn said.
The Ocean City Police Department acknowledges that things aren't as bad as they could be, Deputy Communications Manager for the police department said, "We are very fortunate that we are not like some of the major cities where they're seeing tent cities and things like that," Miller said.
The Ocean City Police Department will be partnering with the Motor Vehicle Association to get their mobile bus program down in the inlet area. There is a majority of the homeless population that frequent the inlet area. The mobile vans will offer resources and I.D. services to the public.