OCEAN CITY, Md. - One person died after a car fire in Ocean City late Tuesday night near Northside Park.
Just before midnight, first responders from the Ocean City police and fire departments arrived to the 200 block of 125th Street to find a vehicle on fire in the east parking lot. Firefighters put the fire out and a victim was found inside the vehicle.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and identify the person.
The investigation is ongoing between the Ocean City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Ocean City Fire Marshal's Office. Those with information about the fire or who wish to report suspicious activity can call the tip line at 410-520-5136 or email crimetips@oceancitymd.gov.