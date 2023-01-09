OCEAN CITY, Md. - Former Volunteer Chief Deputy with the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company John Fisher III passed away over the weekend. Chief Fisher was a lifelong fireman, volunteering with Prince George's County Fire Department and working as a career firefighter with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, where he worked as a technician and master firefighter. Fisher also served as an expert instructor at the Maryland Fire Rescue Institute and taught some of the area's current firefighters.
After spending 23 years with the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, Fisher acted as volunteer chief in 2022. Chief Bowers, of the OCVFC, shared that Fisher had two goals; one was to be the volunteer chief, which he achieved, and the other was to reach 60 years of service, which he came close to with 58 years serving his communities.
Bowers shared that he had known Fisher for decades. "John was a very dedicated and passionate career firefighter and has been since 1964," Bowers shared. "He was recognized and respected. I've known him over 40 years. Whether arriving to an incident scene or to teach a firefighting course, he'd always say 'hot dogs, what do you got?' or 'Hotdog is on scene.' It was his way of comforting his people and everything would be better when he was there."