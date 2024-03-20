OCEAN CITY, Md. — The inaugural Country Calling Festival, featuring headliners Eric Church, Tyler Childers, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson, will take place Oct. 4-5 on the Ocean City Boardwalk at the Ocean City Inlet Beach, festival organizers announced Wednesday.
The two-day festival, presented by C3 Presents, will showcase more than 25 artists across three stages. The lineup includes Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Brothers Osborne, Warren Zeiders, Dwight Yoakam, Clint Black, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, among others. The full lineup and schedule are available on the festival's website.
Tickets go on sale March 22 with a presale beginning at 10 a.m. ET, followed by general public sales at 11 a.m. ET. Options range from single-day and two-day general admission to VIP and Platinum packages. Layaway payment plans are available, starting at $20 down.
Besides the musical performances, festival attendees will have access to curated food vendors and can explore the Ocean City Boardwalk's businesses, including restaurants, bars, and shops. The Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, located within the festival grounds, will also be open to ticket holders.
Ticket tiers include:
- General Admission (GA): Entry to all performances.
- GA+: Access to a private lounge with seating, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary water, and a private bar.
- VIP: Prime viewing areas, elevated sightlines at the Main Stage, dedicated entry, VIP lounges, and more.
- Platinum: Front-of-stage viewing, complimentary dining and bar services, access to Platinum Lounges, and all VIP amenities.
For ticket details and to purchase, visit www.countrycallingfestival.com/tickets.
The Country Calling Festival marks a significant addition to Ocean City's event calendar, promising a weekend of country music, food, and entertainment against the scenic backdrop of the Maryland shore.