OCEAN CITY, Md. - As the warm weather ushers in a new season, Ocean City prepares to welcome visitors to the 33rd annual Springfest from May 2 to May 5. This event features a blend of live music, art exhibitions, craft displays, and culinary delights.
According to the Town of Ocean City, Springfest attendees can enjoy a diverse variety of live outdoor musical entertainment all day long for four days. In addition to performances, Springfest will feature over 200 vendors offering an array of products and creations. Along with arts and crafts, visitors can enjoy an assortment of famous Eastern Shore food.
Located in the Inlet Lot at the south end of Ocean City's Boardwalk, admission to the event is free. While daytime entertainment is included with admission, evening headliners require ticket purchases. You can purchase tickets and view evening performers here.
For convenience, the Town of Ocean City offers transportation options to Springfest attendees. The town says the Coastal Highway Beach Bus will be operating for only $4 all-day boarding. Further, Ocean City's Park & Ride location on Route 50 in West Ocean City will be offering a shuttle service to Springfest for $4 all-day boarding. The town says the Special Event express shuttle service is also available at the Convention Center on 40th St.
Springfest operates from Thursday to Saturday, with hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For further details about Springfest 2024, individuals can contact the Ocean City Visitor's Center at 410-289-2800 or toll-free at 1-800-626-2326, or visit OCocean.com.