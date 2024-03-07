OCEAN CITY, Md. – The 8th annual Ocean City Film Festival is from this Thursday to late Sunday, showcasing a rich selection of over a hundred films, with 46 made in Maryland, out of more than 400 submissions received this year.
The festival will kick off with a cocktail party at the Princess Royale, signaling the start of an event that has grown significantly over the years. Rina Thaler, the Executive Director of the festival, highlighted its impact, saying, "It's inspired a whole community of people who didn't know they were a filmmaker and people who are filmmakers but didn't have anywhere to show their work."
Filmgoer Jackie Ball shared her excitement, "I’m going to try to see as many films as I can." This year, Ball has opted for a one-day pass, allowing her unlimited access to the screenings on her chosen day. "Every year I've tried to do something with the film festival, but this is the first time I'm actually getting a pass," she added.
Screenings are set to take place at various locations around Ocean City, with Flagship Cinemas expanding their participation to two screening rooms due to the festival's growing popularity. Morris Johnson II, a supervisor at Flagship Cinemas, recounted last year's packed sessions, "Last year it was nonstop. We even had people standing along the walls, which you're really not supposed to do."
Adding a special touch to this year's lineup, the legendary filmmaker John Waters will present his original "Hairspray" movie at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center on Saturday at 8 p.m., complete with personal commentary on the film's creation. This blockbuster showing is expected to be a highlight of the festival, drawing in both fans of Waters and cinema goers alike.
Tickets for the Ocean City Film Festival are available online or at the festival, offering attendees the chance to see local independent films and an iconic piece of movie history.