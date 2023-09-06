OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Inlet Parking Lot will be closed for public parking from Sunday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 8 to accommodate a few upcoming events.
OC BikeFest, which starts Sept. 13 and ends Sept. 17, is the first event the lot is hosting. The town says promoters will start setting up the concert and vendor area on Sunday, Sept. 10. During the event, OC BikeFest will have limited motorcycle-only parking in the Inlet Lot. Parking spaces will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Some locals in town are worried about the lot closing for almost an entire month. Jackie Smith says, "the parking will probably be backed up into the main street which, if it rains or anything, you've got terrible problems because there's flooding.
The town says as OC BikeFest begins to break down its event, the Inlet Lot will transition right into setting up for the Oceans Calling Festival. The festival runs from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.
After the Oceans Calling Festival, the lot will transition over to the Endless Summer Cruisin’ Event. The Endless Summer Cruisin’ Event runs from Thursday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 8. Vehicles participating in the Endless Summer Cruisin’ Event can park in the lot from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The town says the lot will resume normal operations after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.