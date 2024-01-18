OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Museum Society recently announced the construction and restoration of the 1910 Bank of Ocean City building, located at the prominent corner of Dorchester Street and South Baltimore Avenue. The museum, set to open this summer, is a project led by Project Manager Joe Kurtz, who has been instrumental in overseeing the transformation.
Kurtz gave a walkthrough of the museum, highlighting the expansive open floor plan and the inclusion of modern amenities while retaining the building's historical integrity.
Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum curator Christine Okerblom shared the museum's vision, which includes exhibits on the Native Americans of the Delmarva region, Ocean City's development, and the history of local hotels and restaurants. These exhibits are designed to engage visitors with the rich and varied history of Ocean City.
The project aims to preserve various historical features, such as the original hardwood floors, crown molding, and two historic safes installed in 1916 and 1947, adding to the museum's authentic charm.
As the final touches are being put in place, the Ocean City Museum, under the guidance of Joe Kurtz and his team, is on track to open its doors this summer.