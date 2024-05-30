OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City departments have been clocking in extra hours this year, according to an audit presented to the council. The first three months of 2024 witnessed police, fire, and public works departments working hundreds of hours more than the corresponding period last year.
Key Findings:
- Ocean City Police Department (OCPD):
- March 2023: 1,389 Overtime hours
- March 2024: 2,109 Overtime hours
- Employees: 155 in 2023, 157 in 2024
- Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD):
- March 2023: 1,480 Overtime hours
- March 2024: 2,990 Overtime hours
- Employees: 91 in 2023, 99 in 2024
- Public Works Department:
- March 2023: 586 Overtime hours
- March 2024: 2,086 Overtime hours
- Employees: 230 in 2023, 229 in 2024
Rich Martin, a local in Ocean City, dosn't mind paying a little extra for safety, stating, "Overall, I think it's a good thing. I mean, I don't mind paying to have the resources here or the officers present."
When comparing March 2023 to March 2024, the Ocean City Police Department recorded an additional 720 overtime hours. The department attributed this increase to court dates that officers were required to attend for cases and more officers taking vacations earlier in the year, as they need to be present during the busy season.
Not only the police but also the Ocean City Fire Department experienced a surge in overtime hours, with an extra 1,510 hours compared to March 2023.
During the audit review, one councilmember expressed concern about the significant jump in overtime and suggested further discussions to understand the reasons behind it and plan for the future.