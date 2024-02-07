OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City considers annual increases to water and wastewater rates through 2029. The proposal, outlined by consulting firm NextGen Strategies and Solutions Partner Eric Callocchia, suggests a 7% hike in water rates for 2025, followed by a 5% increase in wastewater rates for 2026 and 2027, and a 3% increase for the subsequent two years.
"For someone like me, on a fixed income, any increase is a worry. So that's going to hurt, along with everything else going up," Danny Tomlinson shared, who is retired living in Ocean City.
The proposed rate adjustments aim to fund significant upgrades and expansions to Ocean City's water and wastewater infrastructure. These enhancements are deemed essential for accommodating the city's growing population and the surge in tourist activity, which has placed additional demands on the existing systems.
Zach Hill, another Ocean City homeowner, sees the value in the proposed increases. "Considering the ongoing neighborhood projects and their benefits, the financial impact seems manageable for most homeowners here," Hill stated.
The gradual increase is intended to distribute the financial burden over several years, minimizing immediate impacts while ensuring the city can afford necessary infrastructure projects.
Though apprehensive about the rate hikes, Tomlinson acknowledges the broader necessity. "The influx of visitors and new residents definitely means more water usage. I'm not thrilled about paying more, but I understand why it's happening," he said.
The Ocean City Council is set to decide on the proposed rate increases in early March, a decision that will impact local homeowners and set the course for the city's water and wastewater infrastructure funding over the next several years.