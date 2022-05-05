OCEAN CITY, Mar. - Springfest has sprung. The Ocean City favorite kicks off its 31st year Thursday at the Ocean City Inlet as the town celebrates spring and summer on the horizon.
Springfest will feature everything it has in past years, including live music by local bands, vendor shopping, and a wide variety of food - minus the masks and social distancing required last year.
One veteran Springfest performer is switching up the music this year, veering away from the upbeat tunes typical for Springfest and opting for acoustic songs that tell a story.
"I’ve always had the full band, electric guitars and jumping around trying to wow the crowd," said Randy Lee Ashcraft of Randy Lee Ashcraft and the Saltwater Cowboys. "I want this year coming back to an acoustic sound, and it’s going to be more about the song, not the electric guitars - acoustic guitars, acoustic bass, small drum kit, harmonica.... And I’m going to just do like a songwriter showcase."
Springfest runs Thursday through Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. That is dependent on forecasted inclement weather.