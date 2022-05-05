Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gales may continue across lower Delaware Bay into Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&