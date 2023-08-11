OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Association is reinforcing specific guidelines at the Ocean Pines Golf Club after experiencing a series of issues.
They say many of these issues come in the form of damage caused by people who are not permitted to access the course in the first place. Said Golf Director Bob Beckelman,
"We kindly ask the community to cooperate and respect our regulations to ensure the safety and satisfaction of all our registered golfers. The golf course is a big asset to our community, and by adhering to the access guidelines we can continue to provide an exceptional golfing experience for everyone."
The association says guidelines being reinforced are as follows:
- Restricted access: The golf course is only for registered golfers. No activities other than golfing are allowed on the course, including fishing.
- Safety and liability: Unauthorized access can cause potential hazards and liability issues. The association stresses the importance that members and their children understand the regulations.
- Property respect: All visitors that go the course should remind mindful of the course and its property. Any activities that cause damage or disrupt play are not allowed.
Beckelman says that these actions compromise the course's quality, and hinders the enjoyment of the course for registered players.