OCEAN PINES, Md.- The Ocean Pines Association announces that starting Saturday, May 25, a new process will be in place for use of the Beach Club restrooms.
With the new system, an attendant will let people into the bathrooms, but only if they have an Ocean Pines membership card, receipt of purchase for a pool pass, receipt or picture of a Beach Club parking pass, or receipt for a food/beverage purchase at the Beach Club.
The association said a camera system has also been installed to monitor the bathrooms when an attendant is not available. Customers will still need to show the camera any of the above to enter. Upon verification, the pool front desk will remotely open the door for customers to use the bathrooms.
"This system was installed to allow for better monitoring of the bathrooms and to provide ongoing service to Ocean Pines members and their guests." said the Ocean Pines Association.