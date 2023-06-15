OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Association has released a survey gauging the community's interest in a proposed ADA accessible playground at Bainbridge Park.
They say the survey is meant to discover what kind of amenities and play structures the public would like to see at the new playground.
The association says that the survey only takes three minutes to complete, and individual responses will be kept confidential and anonymous.
If you would like to take the survey, you can do so here.
Another project to add inclusive and adaptive equipment to the Milton Memorial Park started in late April.