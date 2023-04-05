OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce is collecting several items to make welcome bags for the incoming J-1 Students working in Ocean City this summer.
They say they are collecting the following:
- Nutrition bars
- Instant oatmeal, mac & cheese
- Rice, or other dry food items
- Band-aids, other first aid products, dollar tree gift cards
- Bath towels and wash cloths
- Soap and baby wash
- Laundry detergent, dryer sheets, dish detergent
- Paper towels and toilet paper
The chamber says all items can be dropped off at 1705 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City, MD, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
They say to ask questions, contact Patty Fingles or Lisa Stevens at 410-289-0652 or office@stmaryholysavior.com.