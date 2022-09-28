OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Elections Committee is hand counting paper ballot votes for the 2022 Board of Directors Election on September 30th at 9 a.m. in the Golf Clubhouse, wrote Ocean Pines Elections Committee Chairperson Carol Ludwig in a statement on Wednesday.
Ludwig says that the Committee has accepted a report from the scanner/tabulation applications, added the online votes, releasing the total candidate votes. According to Ludwig, when the error in the number of ballots versus the number of votes counted was noticed, the Elections Committee requested an opportunity to count the number of paper ballots.
According to Ludwig, a Police officer was there to witness the removal of the ballots and envelopes from the secure file cabinet they were placed in on August 11th and not accessed until Friday, September 23rd. Ludwig says only those in the Elections Committee have access to the cabinet.
"Verifying that the number of ballots in my report was very close" wrote Ludwig, "we were then able to separate the online results from the tabulated votes for each candidate and identified that the error was in the scanner/tabulations results."
Ludwig says that in the future, the Committee will find a reliable, verifiable, and well supported tabulation application.
A live stream of the count will be done here.