Ocean Pines elections committee announces secure drop box for 2024 Board of Directors election

OCEAN PINES, Md. - Ahead of the 2024 Board of Directors Election, the Ocean Pines Elections Committee has launched a convenient drop box service at the local police station. This secure drop box allows Ocean Pines residents to easily submit their completed ballots at any time of day or night.
The drop box, situated at the Ocean Pines Police Station, will operate continuously until the ballot deadline at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6. This initiative aims to streamline the voting process and ensure that all ballots are securely received in a timely manner.
For residents with questions regarding the drop box or any aspect of the election, the Elections Committee invites inquiries via email at elections@oceanpines.org. This service underscores the committee’s dedication to facilitating a straightforward and transparent electoral experience for the Ocean Pines community.