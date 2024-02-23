OCEAN PINES, Md. - In an effort to enhance safety within the community, Ocean Pines has introduced several new features aimed at protecting its residents and visitors. Among the most noticeable changes are the installation of speed bumps near the Ocean Pines Racquet Center and the addition of crosswalks on Manklin Creek Road.
David Tanner, an avid pickleball player and frequent visitor to the Racquet Center, expressed his views on the speed bumps. "There's a playground right behind me. With the kids, you're always worried about them running out. This area fills up with traffic during the summer, especially with parking. So, nobody likes speed bumps, but we're glad they're here," Tanner stated, acknowledging the importance of these measures in ensuring the safety of children in the area.
Wayne Janis, who lives adjacent to the Racquet Center, questioned the necessity of the new speed bumps. "I don't know if it was necessarily needed because the road is not very long, but it is by a playground. So maybe that was the reason they added it. My concern is more about the speed on Manklin Creek Road. But since this is a county road, they can't do anything about it," Janis remarked, highlighting the ongoing concerns about vehicle speeds in the area.
Ocean Pines is taking proactive steps to address these concerns. Police Chief Tim Robinson announced that the Ocean Pines Police are conducting a speed survey to collect data on traffic patterns and identify areas with the most significant safety risks. This initiative could also influence the deployment of officers and remote speed-monitoring equipment to critical areas.
These recent safety improvements, including the speed bumps near the Ocean Pines Racquet Center and crosswalks on Manklin Creek Road, are part of Ocean Pines' continuous effort to ensure the community remains a safe environment for everyone.