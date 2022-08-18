OCEAN PINES, Md. - After a successful debut last year, organizers are hoping to keep up the momentum – and the fun – with the second annual Oktoberfest Pickleball Tournament, Oct. 14-16 in Ocean Pines says the Ocean Pines Association.
The association says that nearly 250 players took part last year, the first pickleball tournament with cash prizes held on the Delmarva Peninsula.
“The Oktoberfest Tournament gives members and visitors an opportunity to compete at the coolest, nicest racquet facility on the shore,” Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue said. “The Ocean Pines facility is growing each year and this tournament is a terrific opportunity to meet players of all skill levels and from areas as far as North Carolina.”
Tournament Director Sara Aiken said the sport of pickleball helps build friendships and community.
“Tournaments take these relationships to the next level,” she said. “Cheering for family, friends, and partners – as well as watching the players in action – can be entertaining and riveting. Throwing in Oktoberfest for the adults is a win-win!"
“Players of all skill levels are welcome to join in the fun, and some of the area's best players will be there battling it out on the courts at this year's event,” Aiken added.
The association says that registration is $40, and the deadline to register is September 26th. They also say that tournament will have food and beer vendors.
The tournament will be held out doors, and there will be no refunds or credits if there is a rainout, according to the association.
They also say that tournament organizers will post the full tournament schedule, including match start times, two weeks prior to the tournament, and that organizers will break out age/skill brackets accordingly about three weeks prior to the tournament.
To register online, visit https://app.pickleballden.com/external-tournament/8976956 or search “tournaments” in Pickleball Den at https://app.pickleballden.com.
For more information, contact Aiken at pickleballsara@gmail.com
“We pride ourselves on a well-run tournament, with the help of tournament director Sara Aiken and Pickleball Den, this year's tournament is sure to be a success,” Donahue said. “Kathy Noble and Darryl helped start this annual event last year and we are so glad they did. They are still there, helping to answer questions with their knowledge from last year."
“We want all the participants and their families and friends to enjoy the tournament, and the full experience that Ocean Pines has to offer,” she added."
Organizers are also seeking sponsors for the event at three different levels: gold ($1,000), silver ($500), and bronze ($250). For information on sponsorships, contact Donahue at ddonahue@oceanpines.org.