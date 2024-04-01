OCEAN PINES, Md.- The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office has concluded its investigation that determined a house fire in Ocean Pines on the evening of March 29 was caused by arson.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office was dispatched to investigate the cause of the fire. The investigation confirmed that the fire in the bedroom was set on purpose. In collaboration with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s office and the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office, criminal charges are being pursued.
At approximately 5:40 p.m., the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department responded to a distress call reporting a house on fire in the 700 block of Ocean Parkway. Responders saw smoke coming from a single-story building. The department said a male resident was still inside the premises at the time. Firefighters quickly entered the building and located a small fire in a bedroom, which they promptly extinguished. Fortunately, the occupant was able to get out on his own without injuries. Damage from the fire was only to the room where the fire was found, according to first responders.
The Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department was assisted from neighboring volunteer fire companies, including Showell Volunteer Fire Department, Berlin Fire Company, Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department, Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company and Frankford Volunteer Fire Company.