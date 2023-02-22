OCEAN PINES, Md. - One man died and three firefighters were hurt after a house fire in Ocean Pines Tuesday evening, according to the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department. Additional assistance was requested from Ocean City, Showell, Berlin, Bishopville, Selbyville, Roxana, Frankford, and Dagsboro fire departments.
First responders were alerted around 6 p.m. Tuesday to a fire on Seafarer Lane in Ocean Pines. The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office investigated the fire and said that crews experienced "significant fire conditions" throughout the home, with reports of someone trapped inside. The fire was brought under control and officials located a man inside, 62-year-old Timothy Jay Cooper, who died from injuries resulting from the fire, according to the fire marshal's office. Three firefighters were hurt and one was transported to an area hospital for a hand injury.
The investigation, conducted by the the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office and the Ocean Pines Police Department, said the cause of the fire is considered undetermined and originated in the laundry room of the home. Smoke alarms were present.
Officials urge members of the community to create a plan in case of a fire, including a home escape plan. They recommend drawing a map of each level in a home that shows all doors and windows, going into each room to identify two ways out, and share and practice the plan with everyone in the household.