OCEAN PINES, Md - Ocean Pines is putting forward a budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year that calls for an overall expense increase of $776,211 compared to the one in the current year.
The largest increase in expenses is projected for police. The budget line in 2023-2024 is $1,752,300. $2,256,304 is proposed in the new plan.
The biggest line item showing a decrease is the yacht club. The finance committee is proposing $2,192,041 for 2024-2025 compared to $2,271,687 in 2023-2024.
According to Ocean Pines Association General Manager John Viola, a town hall is scheduled on Feb. 7 at 11:00 am in the Clubhouse Meeting Room. Homeowners will able to ask Viola and staff about the new budget.
Click here to view the proposed budget