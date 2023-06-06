OCEAN PINES, Md. - Police Chief Leo Ehrisman has retired. He was put on paid leave after a shed that belongs to the Ocean Pines Police Department was robbed back in December.
Ocean Pines Association General Manager John Viola says Chief Ehrisman gave notice of his retirement on Tuesday.
"We thank him for his years of service to Ocean Pines and wish him well," Viola says. "A search to find his replacement is commencing immediately.”
As of March 2023 police were still investigating the shed robbery and a Worcester County commander was still leading the department.