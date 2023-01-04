OCEAN PINES, Md.- A shed that belongs to the Ocean Pines Police Department was robbed on December 17.
Police Chief Leo Ehrisman is now on leave. According to the Ocean Pines Association, a Worcester County commander will step in to lead the department.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says it does not have any suspects.
Dan Collins says crimes like this rarely happen here.
"I think it's almost laughable that someone would break into the police department shed but I guess crazy things happen sometimes especially around Christmastime," Collins said.
Investigators declined to say what was stolen.
It is unclear who put Chief Ehrisman on leave or why, but Nancy Collins says that was the right move.
"That incident should be investigated and part of investigating it is putting him on administrative leave so there is no conflict of interest and stuff like that," Collins said. "But I think we need to keep an eye on that stuff and look into it."
The sheriff's office says the investigation was at the request of the Ocean Pines Association.
We asked the sheriff's office about suspects, items stolen, and about the status of the chief. They refused to answer any of our questions.
This is an active criminal investigation. Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to call the Worcester County Sheriff's Office.