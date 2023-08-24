OCEAN PINES, Md. - Ocean Pines Police is reminding the public of the importance of bicycle and pedestrian safety, and asking that those cyclists and walkers follow the rules of the road.
They encourage all of those groups to wear light or reflective clothing to make sure they are visible to drivers. Dark colors worn at night or on overcast days, can be tough for cars to see and lead to slower reaction times.
It's especially important at night, says the department, and also a good idea to carry a flashlight and reflective vest or armband. They say this could save someone from an accident, or even their death.
If there is no sidewalk, according to Maryland Transportation Code, walkers must walk on the left side of the roadway, or facing towards traffic. Cyclists on the other hand are required to ride on the right side of the road, or with traffic. They say violating either of these could result in a $50 fine.
It is also against Maryland Transportation Code to ride a bike and wear earplugs or headphones, says the department. Riders must only cover one ear so they can still hear what's going on around them. Violating that could lead to a $60 fine.
Wearing a helmet is also heavily encouraged for riding bicycles, but it is required for anyone under the age of 16. They say any parent or guardian that allows a violation could receive a $60 fine.