OCEAN PINES, Md. -The Ocean Pines Association has announced the temporary closure of the Racquet Sports building for a comprehensive inspection. The decision was made during the March 23rd Board of Directors meeting, following claims of suspected mold causing health issues for individuals and prompting employees to resign.
"We take that concern very seriously, as well as the health and safety of our membership," stated Ocean Pines Association President Rick Farr. "It was decided to close the building to have a full inspection completed and have any issues resolved."
The Ocean Pines Association confirmed that the Works Department had conducted an initial inspection and did not find any evidence of mold in the building. However, the association has enlisted the services of ServePro for an additional inspection.
