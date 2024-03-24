Ocean Pines Racquet Center closes for mold inspection

OCEAN PINES, Md.- The Ocean Pines Racquet Center is temporarily closed after concerns about mold were raised, which might be causing sickness among visitors and staff.
This issue was presented at the March 23 Board of Directors meeting by the Racquet Sports Advisory Committee members Karen Kaplan, Suzanne Russell, and Cathy Noble. They mentioned that the suspected mold has led to health problems and even caused some employees to quit.
Following these concerns, General Manager John Viola, with backing from the Board of Directors, decided to shut the center for a detailed inspection to ensure everyone's health and safety. The center will reopen once it's confirmed safe and any issues are resolved.