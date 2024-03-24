Ocean Pines Racquet Center closes for mold inspection

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 2 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 2 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Spotty minor flooding is likely with the Sunday evening high tide with widespread minor flooding during the Monday morning high tide, but the highest water levels are expected with the Monday evening and Tuesday morning high tides. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 24/10 PM 6.7 1.0 2.1 Minor 25/10 AM 7.6 1.9 3.0 Minor 25/10 PM 8.3 2.6 3.7 Moderate 26/10 AM 8.0 2.3 3.8 Moderate 26/11 PM 7.2 1.5 2.4 Minor 27/11 AM 5.8 0.1 1.5 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 24/09 PM 6.1 1.5 1.9 Minor 25/10 AM 6.9 2.2 2.6 Minor 25/10 PM 7.8 3.2 3.4 Moderate 26/10 AM 7.6 3.0 3.5 Moderate 26/10 PM 6.8 2.2 2.3 Minor 27/10 AM 5.1 0.5 1.3 None &&