OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Association says it has set up a secure drop box that members can use to submit their ballots for the 2023 Board of Directors Election.
According to the association, the box is located at the Ocean Pines police station. It was available as of Monday, July 24, and stay open until Tuesday, Aug. 8, 24 hours a day.
They say the ballots put in the box will be sent to the Washington state elections via overnight express mail.
The association encourages any homeowner worried about using the U.S. Postal Service for their vote to use the box.
For any questions about the drop box or the election, the committee can be reached at elections@oceanpines.org.