OCEAN PINES, Md. - Worcester County Public Works Water and Wastewater (WWW) Division will conduct smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system from March 21 through March 26.
This testing can be expected on Carrolton Lane, Mumfords Landing Road, Fishing Creek Lane, Starfish Lane, Yacht Club Drive, Stones Run, McHenry Court, Mercers Way, North Chase Street, South Chase Street, Papa Court and Bay Breeze Lane. This study will involve opening and entering manholes in the streets and easements to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system. The smoke will also reveal where storm and other surface water enters the sewer system.
According to the county, smoke being used in these tests is non-toxic. It leaves no residuals or stains and has no effect on plant or animal life. The smoke is visible and has a distinctive, unpleasant, odor that should last only a few minute.
Due to the plumbing appliances in homes and buildings being connected to the sanitary sewer system, some smoke may enter in the following instances:
- Vents connected to a building's sewer pipes are inadequate, defective, or improperly installed.
- Traps under sinks, tubs, basins, showers and other drains are dry, defective, improperly installed, or missing.
- Pipes, connections and seals of the wastewater drain system in and under buildings are damaged, defective, have plugs missing, or are improperly installed.
The county said the smoke test can reveal the presence, if any, of sewer gas, which can be dangerous and a health risk to occupants.
In the event that smoke enters a home or business, the county urges people to contact a member of the smoke testing crew working in your area or by contacting WWW at 410-641-5251, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.