OCEAN PINES, Md.- Kids in Ocean Pines had one less place to go after the community's association closed the skate park.
Recreation & Parks Director Debbie Donahue said in a statement that the department does not want to have to close the park. But if damage continues to be done, it does not make sense to upgrade it or make constant repairs.
George Helmle agrees that money is being wasted if there is such vandalism.
"What concerns me is that the people in here pay to have that built for these kids and they're using it," Helmle said. "It's their moms and dads. And they go and vandalize something that's there as an amenity for them."
Joseph Rehanek's son uses the park frequently and says the damage claimed by the OPA has been there for months.
"There's no vandalism," Rehanek said. "Anything that they say that's been done has been done for a long time. The camera's been broke ever since we moved in here nine months ago. I don't understand why people aren't allowed to use it."
Helmle says the park should remain closed for the time being.
"I wouldn't open it right away," Helmle said. "You know, that's just like if your a guy like a graffiti artist and paints the bridge, and all of a sudden the next day they're cleaning it, so you come back the next day. Let them not have a skate park for a little while."
Rehanek would like to see the association make changes and open it back up.
"I'd love for them to change the rules and stop discriminating against bikes," Rehanek said. "I think that's ridiculous. Ocean Pines Association paid for this park and we live here and we're in the association, we should be able to use it."
The Ocean Pines Association says cleanup and repairs are completed and the park was reopened at 4 p.m. Friday.