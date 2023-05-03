Ocean Pines Still Needs Lifeguards as the Summer Approaches

OCEAN PINES, Md. -Ocean Pines is still short lifeguards for the upcoming summer season.
There has been a country wide shortage of lifeguards. Some attribute it to the salary or people still transitioning back into working from COVID 19.
Sports Core Pool in Ocean Pines is still looking to hire for the summer season and pool hours may be shortened due to the lack of staff.
But some locals like Rachel Dypsky said that the lack of lifeguards would not only affect her but the community.
"It would definitely be a big downside for our communities, to not be able to use the pool as we expect to as year round residents living here, Dypsky said.
Tyler Conaway, an annual visitor to the pools in Ocean Pines said he thinks he knows what could be a factor in the recent shortage of lifeguards nowadays.
"When people were lifeguards years ago, you had flip phones, we didn't have cell phones, we didn't sit there and watch Youtube videos or play on Instagram", Conaway said.
"I can see where there's an issue today with people having the patience to sit there and watch people swim for a living," he said.
But Dave Blazer, a lifeguard at Sport Core Pool said that he's not worried whether the pool will be safe or not this summer.
"The guards are here when the pools are open, we will have enough guards to be able to accommodate all the people who visit," Blazer said.
"Our lifeguards are trained, they know what they're doing," he said.
The Sports Core Pool in Ocean Pines is still hiring for the summer. If you are Red Cross certified, they will consider you for the position.