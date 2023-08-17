Ocean View considers prohibition of marijuana sales

OCEAN VIEW, Del.- The Town of Ocean View is considering regulations on marijuana months after the Delaware General Assembly voted to legalize its recreational use and sale.
The conversation in Ocean View comes after a number of coastal communities voted to ban the sale of the drug in town. The Town of Dewey Beach was the first to make the move.
The proposal was originally introduced to the Ocean View Town Council in July. On Aug. 17 the Ocean View Planning Commission will discuss a possible prohibition in more detail.
The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. tonight.